CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $317,000 Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Health Catalyst worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $6.71 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $396.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.81 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,208 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $32,029.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $54,889 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

