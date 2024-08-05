CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $407,000 Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,026 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cactus were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 221,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,507.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,001,544.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $59.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $290.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

