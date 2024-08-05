CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $56,000 Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,646 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $4,070,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 270,284 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after buying an additional 135,770 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 102,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,468.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

