CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $74,000 Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 69.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 168.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,888,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after buying an additional 4,320,406 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,341,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $8,211,000. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter worth $6,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial decreased their price target on Garrett Motion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $8.30 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 3,779 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $37,827.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,337,398 shares in the company, valued at $273,647,353.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Steyn sold 14,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $122,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,659.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

