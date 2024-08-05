CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $90,000 Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 87.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,094 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SSR Mining by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSRM. CIBC lifted their target price on SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $4.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $970.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 39.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

