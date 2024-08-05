CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRZN. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $404.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.28%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

