CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 5,491 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 287.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in V2X were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of V2X by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of V2X by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of V2X by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of VVX stock opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.92 and a beta of 0.59. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.47.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

