CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases New Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $10.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Beyond, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81.

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,675.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 17,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 186,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,675.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $649,537 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYON. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

