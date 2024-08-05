CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases New Position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MacroGenics by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNX shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.