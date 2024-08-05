CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Holdings in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) by 722.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of MGIC opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $518.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $130.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Free Report)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.