CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $36,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $52,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLNE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $580.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $103.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

