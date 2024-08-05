CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $194.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $140.44 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.