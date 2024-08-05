CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,925,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,045 shares of company stock valued at $294,234. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 12.3 %

IRTC stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

