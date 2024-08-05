CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,370 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in National Research were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth about $5,170,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Research by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of National Research by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of National Research by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,889,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of National Research stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $596.45 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.49.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

