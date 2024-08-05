CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 17,985 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. William Blair downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $4.15 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

