CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 215,984 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,984 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $7,016,000. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 554,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after acquiring an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $2,724,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

EVBG opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

