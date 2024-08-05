CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 23,113 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,113 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Thermon Group by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

In other news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin J. Mcginty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,499.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,910 shares of company stock valued at $462,849. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on THR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Thermon Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Thermon Group Trading Down 4.4 %

THR opened at $29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

