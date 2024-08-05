CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 3,823 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 943.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 330.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 51,663 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 85,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

