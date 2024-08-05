CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 38,590 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,590 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter worth $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares during the period. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 7.3 %

KRO stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kronos Worldwide Cuts Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

