CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 66,997 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,997 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of Digital Turbine worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

