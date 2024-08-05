CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 912 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.98. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $33.48.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

See Also

