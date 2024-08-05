CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Takes Position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard BioTools by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at $23,993,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth about $23,993,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $387,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,975,821 shares in the company, valued at $118,617,618.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,102,072 shares of company stock worth $2,831,304 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard BioTools stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $611.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.67. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $45.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Standard BioTools from $3.50 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

