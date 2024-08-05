Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.23

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 43851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Glj Research upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $9.10 to $12.28 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

The company has a market cap of $867.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

