Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Desktop Metal, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Desktop Metal in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now expects that the pipeline company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.46). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Desktop Metal’s current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share.

DM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE:DM opened at $4.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $145.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.60. Desktop Metal has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.57% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 158,872 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Desktop Metal

In related news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

