Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $595.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.