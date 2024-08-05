Capital One Financial Comments on EQT Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQT. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on EQT in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

EQT Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,883,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $737,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,034 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

