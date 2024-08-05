Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,539,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 584,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $86,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 4.0 %

CFFN opened at $5.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

