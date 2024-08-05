Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. On average, analysts expect Capricor Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $3.68. 49,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $117.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 4.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.