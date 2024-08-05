Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Rating Reiterated by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

CSV traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 38,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In related news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shane Pudenz sold 1,443 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $39,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Kian Granmayeh sold 3,282 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $96,195.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,318 shares of company stock valued at $406,452 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 39,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

