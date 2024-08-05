Carvana Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $137.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.87. Carvana has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 127.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $68,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $6,842,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,026,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,435,166 shares of company stock worth $294,375,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

