Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 4% on Insider Selling

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $118.82 and last traded at $131.65. Approximately 2,666,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 5,522,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.20.

Specifically, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,905,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,435,166 shares of company stock worth $294,375,485. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at about $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

