Casey’s General Stores, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $14.07 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $14.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.15. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $14.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Report on Casey’s General Stores
Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance
CASY opened at $371.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.54 and its 200-day moving average is $327.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $238.44 and a twelve month high of $401.07.
Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casey’s General Stores
- Stock Average Calculator
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.