Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $203.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $193.79 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.