Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Celsius by 122.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.51.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,718 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

