Cencora (NYSE:COR) Given New $249.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $249.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on COR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.63.

Shares of COR traded down $8.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.44. 979,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.36. Cencora has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,899,112 shares of company stock valued at $408,654,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

