Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.71.

CNC stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

