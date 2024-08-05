CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday.

NYSE CNP opened at $27.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

