Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000- EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $47.48.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CENT. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,218 shares of company stock valued at $27,144,928. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

