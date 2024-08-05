Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000- EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.29. 6,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,991. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock worth $25,945,528 over the last 90 days. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CENTA

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.