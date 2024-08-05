Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 12,463 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after acquiring an additional 97,648 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,075,172,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in PDD by 15,755.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,087,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,393,000 after buying an additional 5,055,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PDD opened at $123.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.