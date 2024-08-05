Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 134,317 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 243.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,317 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after acquiring an additional 937,265 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,034,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.12 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.18%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.