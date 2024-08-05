Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 21,410 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 123.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $56.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $7,190,745. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

