Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 23,020 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 242.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,020 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 108.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $13,996,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 17,526.5% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:PFG opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.15. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

