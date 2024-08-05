Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 39,959 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 244.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 439,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 172,312 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,042,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $60.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.