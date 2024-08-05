Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

