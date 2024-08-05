Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 102,902 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 102,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of U. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,048. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Stock Down 6.5 %

U opened at $14.33 on Monday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.