Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 76,475 ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000.

Get ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814 shares. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49.

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.