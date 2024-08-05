Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 107.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,944.17.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $69.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,706.50. 89,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,674. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,647.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,620.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $1.76. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

