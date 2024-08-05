Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,911 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,269 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $147,646,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $88,015,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527,512 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.27.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $175.56 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.33.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total transaction of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,601 shares of company stock valued at $56,091,678. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

