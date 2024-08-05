Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 76.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,347,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,637,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

